Paul (Marty) Stout passed away at home peacefully on January 23, 2020.
He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, February 2, 1944, the oldest son of Paul and Mary Stout. He lived in Baltimore in his early years, was educated in Catholic schools and graduated from Mt. St. Joseph High School. He attended Loyola College and graduated from Towson State University. Additional graduate schooling was completed at Morgan State University in Baltimore and the University of Maine in Orono. He worked in the Baltimore County School System for 30 years in many roles: English Teacher, Reading Resource Teacher, and Coordinator of the Community College Program for students with special needs. Additionally, he was a golf coach, a night school principal, and an advisor to the It's Academic Program in several high schools. After retiring from the school system, he worked for ten years as a supervisor for Westat, helping to implement the NAEP program. He also was a member of Bon Air Country Club in Pennsylvania and of Northport Country Club in Maine for many wonderful years of golf.
In 1972 Marty married Peggy Alden from Maine and together they enjoyed life in Maryland and summers in their cottage on Swan Lake, Maine. In 2017 they moved to Maine full time where Marty worked as President of the Swan Lake Association and as a volunteer at the Belfast Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed reading, writing, playing music, as well as meeting and talking to people of all ages. His favorite book was Thomas Mann's The Magic Mountain and he often mentioned that Hans Kastorp's comment: "The meaning of life is genteel human intercourse," was how he viewed life.
Marty is survived by his wife Peggy, his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Jodie, granddaughter Clara Stout, grandsons Marlin Hansen, Jack Hansen; his sister Joy Milles and brother-in-law Gary, sister Tina Covell, brother-in-law Rich, brother Mark Stout and sister-in-law Shelley, sister-in-law Mary Alden, sister-in-law Martha Alden Ellis and brother-in-law David. Beloved nieces and nephews include: Maria Covell, Nick and Brenda Covell, VJ Stout, Tony Stout, Sylvie Milles, Zachary and Carolyn Ellis, Josie & Nora Ellis, Maggie Ellis, Ame & David Willett, Caleb, Brenden, Ember Willett, as well as many dear friends in Maine & Maryland.
He was predeceased by sister Patty Hrable, brother-in-law Wayne Hrable, sister Barbara Stout.
Celebration of life gatherings will be held in Maryland (early spring) and in Maine in late July. Details will follow.
Donations in Marty's memory can be made to St. Jude's Hospital, or the Swan Lake Association, Box 483, Belfast, Me. 04915, or the H.U.S.H Program (Help Us Stop Hunger), c/o the Searsport Congregational Church, Church Street, Searsport, Me. 04974.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 30, 2020