On May 19, 2019 Paul H. Swartz, Sr. passed away, he was the beloved husband of Patricia C. Swartz (nee Kerns); devoted father of Susan Diehl and her husband Chip and Paul Swartz, Jr.; loving grandfather of Megan, Christopher, and Paul Diehl, Ryan and Alex Swartz; dear brother in law of James Kerns and his wife Linda and Joyce Holste and her husband Doug; cousin of Bill Johnson, Pam Tapp and her husband Michael, and Charles Hoffman and his son Chase; best friend of Gregory Lauck and his wife Marsha. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Thursday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Church on Friday at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 21, 2019