Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
14411 Old Columbia Pike
Burtonsville, MD
On June 9, 2019, Paul Rudolf "Rudi" Tischer, beloved husband of the late Trudi (Braun) Tischer; devoted father of Joe Kloeppel (Theresa), Ralf Tischer (Kim), Petey Hartung (Gerry), and Heidi Gordon (Barry); also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rudi is predeceased by his 3 sisters.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 6 to 9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 14411 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville, MD 20866 at 2 pm, followed by an hour of fellowship. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 11, 2019
