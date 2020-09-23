1/1
Paul W. Hart
On Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Paul W. Hart age 90 of Timonium. Beloved husband of Jacqueline "Jackie" E. (nee Hieber) Hart of 70 years; devoted father of Paul W. Hart, Jr. of Columbia, MD, Susan A. Struck and her husband Joseph of Manchester, MD, Richard T. Hart of New York, NY, Barbara A. Makar and her husband Andrew of Millersville, MD and Mary Jo Febres of Parkville, MD; brother of Theodore G. Hart and Barbra A. Platania; grandfather of Kyle M. Steinle, Natasha A. Febres, Meredith L. Ventura and Ruben E. Febres; great grandfather of Eliana Rose Ventura.

A private Mass of Christian Burial and interment was held. In lieu of flowers, please remember Paul with memorial contributions to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
