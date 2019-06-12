|
|
Paul George Ward passed away peacefully at his home in Abingdon at the age of 80 on June 3rd 2019 after a struggle with cancer. He is survived by Pamela Ward, his beloved wife of 58 years. Children, Jeff Ward and wife Sharon, Lisa (Ward) Dennison and husband Ken. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Lauren, Andrew, Sarah, Luke, Anna, Logan and Mathew. Paul loved camping, cruising and spending time with his family. He particularly loved watching his grandchildren participate in sporting activities. He is also survived by two brothers, Thomas Ward and Ken Ward. A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 am on July 1st at St. Francis De Sales Church. 1450 Abingdon Rd. Abingdon Md, 21009.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 12, 2019