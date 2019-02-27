Home

Paul Nicholas Zaccaria went to be with our Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Paul was born September 8, 1923 in Little Italy, in downtown Baltimore. He was the son of Italian immigrants, Nicolas and Mary Zaccaria, who later moved their family to S. Clinton St. in Highlandtown. Preceeded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Vesta; brothers Jim, Joe, Tony and sisters Grace and Jenny. Paul leaves behind his loving son, Lloyd "Spark" (Trish) Weaver in Nashville, TN, his two sisters: Anna "Annie" Mullaney and Theresa "Boots" Dollenger, his two Grandsons: Brandon (Rebecca) and Ryan (Stacy) Weaver in Florida, five great-grand children, many nephews and nieces. Family and friends will celebrate Paul's life at Evans Funeral Chapel, 8800 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD on Friday, March 1, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 2, at 10 AM at Hiss United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Moreland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to Hiss United Methodist Church, 8700 Harford Rd, Parkville, Md. 21234. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
