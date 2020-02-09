|
On February 7, 2020 Paul Joseph Zappardino, beloved husband of Yvonne Carolyn Zappardino (nee Young). Devoted father to Eric Joseph and Steven Paul
Zappardino. Loving son of Bettylou Ann Zappardino (nee: Reckard) and the late Leonard Joseph
Zappardino Sr. Dear brother of Craig Anthony
Zappardino and the late Leonard J. Zappardino Jr.
Visitation Tuesday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave.
Interment Cremation Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020