Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Paul Zappardino


1955 - 2020
Paul Zappardino Notice
On February 7, 2020 Paul Joseph Zappardino, beloved husband of Yvonne Carolyn Zappardino (nee Young). Devoted father to Eric Joseph and Steven Paul

Zappardino. Loving son of Bettylou Ann Zappardino (nee: Reckard) and the late Leonard Joseph

Zappardino Sr. Dear brother of Craig Anthony

Zappardino and the late Leonard J. Zappardino Jr.

Visitation Tuesday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave.

Interment Cremation Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
