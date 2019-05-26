Home

Paula Albright Notice
On May 23, 2019, Paula, (nee Ruckriegel), beloved wife of the late Milton Albright; devoted mother of Thomas Albright; loving grandmother of Jonathan and Jesse Albright.Visiting at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Blenheim Wednesday 10:00 AM. Interment St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Blenheim Memorial Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 26, 2019
