Paula Anne Franklin, 91, died on March 14, 2019 at her Broadmead residence in Baltimore County. Born on February 2, 1928 in Wheaton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Ella and Paul Fowler. Paula received a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University, a master's degree from West Virginia University, a doctoral degree in psychology from Union Institute & University, and upon retirement, a second bachelor's degree, with honors, in art from Towson University. During her childhood, Paula lived in the greater Chicago area, Toronto, London, and Lexington, Virginia. She, her mother, and three siblings were on one of the last boats to leave England in 1940 during the WWII bombing of Britain.Following her college graduation, Paula moved to El Paso, Texas to work for the Girl Scouts, and while there met Richard Franklin, who she married in 1950. Paula and Dick subsequently lived in Las Cruces, NM; New York, NY; Manhattan, KS; Carbondale, IL; Armidale, Australia; Morgantown, WV; and Baltimore, MD while raising a family of three children.Paula had a beautiful spirit, zest for life, and abundant accomplishments. She was a "subtle dynamo" who took on challenges and, along with her husband, aspired to leave the world a better place. While a research director in the Office of Disability Studies at the Social Security Administration, Paula produced groundbreaking findings that supported Congressional reform to federal policy for disability recipients. These policy changes allowed disability recipients to receive support while rebuilding their ability to work and earn income, gave widows an opportunity to become independent, and instituted measures of chronic pain so it could be recognized as a disability. In retirement, she counseled families who lost children and was the featured artist in several art exhibits. Paula led dream interpretation groups, taught at Johns Hopkins and the University of Baltimore, and was active in the First Unitarian Church of Baltimore, the Maryland Psychological Association, and Toastmasters International. She gave talks and authored books and articles. In addition to being widely read, among her many avocational pursuits were photography, book groups, a Theater Hopkins group, an Amble discussion group, the Baltimore Symphony, and supporting local artists. She traveled extensively and enjoyed experiencing cultures around the globe.Paula was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She loved people and parties, encouraging relatives and friends to consider her home the "Cloverhill Hilton." Her remarkable ability to connect with people, and particularly with women, made her a role model, mentor, and source of support for many. She was predeceased by her husband, sisters Jean Wolfe and Alta Fowler, brother Gordon Fowler, and two infant children, Mark and Susan. Paula is survived by her sons Edward (Laura) and Tim (Nancy) Franklin, and daughter Jan (Michael-David) BenDor, as well as by her grandchildren Toby, Todd, Trevor, Torrey, and Madelyn.A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday May 11 at the First Unitarian Church of Baltimore. Her ashes will be buried in her family plot in Lexington, VA. Paula asked that any flowers be potted so they could be replanted. If you would like to make a gift in her memory, please consider a donation to a permanent memorial to Paula in the form of a perennial garden or stained glass window restoration at the First Unitarian Church of Baltimore, or to the Towson University Foundation in memory of Dr. Paula A. Franklin to support her interest in assisting low income students who are also parents. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2019