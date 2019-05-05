|
|
On May 3, 2019, Paula; beloved wife of the late Howard; devoted mother of Karen and Ron; cherished daughter of the late Hyman and Mamie; loving sister of the late Mendel, Leonard, and Sydney; adored grandmother of Matt (Annie), Dan (Marilyn), Mason, and Hayley; dear great grandmother of Adrienne, Natalie, Caroline, and Logan; she was beautiful and vivacious - a force of nature.Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Monday, May 6, at 10 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Miriam Lodge, c/o Jane Davis, 3415 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, Visiting Nurse Service Of New York, 107 E. 70th St., 5th Floor, New York, NY 10021, or Weinstein JCC, 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA 23226. There will be a Celebration of Life following the graveside service. Please check Sol Levinson & Bros. website for more details.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 5 to May 6, 2019