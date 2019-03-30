Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Paula McTyier
Following a brief illness, PAULA BUNTY MCTYIER, a lifelong flooring specialist, most recently with NEXT DAY FLOORS; loving wife of Jeffrey McTyier; beloved mother of Jennifer L. Smith and her husband James; dear step-mother of Theresa Lawrence, Susan Robinson and Roseanne Buccheri. Also survived by a host of loving grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, 5-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 6950 Dogwood Road, Windsor, MD 21244 on Tuesday, April 2 at 9am. Interment private, Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Paula's name to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or visit www.mdspca.org. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
