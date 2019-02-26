Home

Marzullo Funeral Chapel
6009 Harford Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-254-5201
Paula Christine Delbrook

Paula Christine Delbrook Notice
On February 23, 2019 Paula Christine Delbrook (nee Trachel) devoted daughter of the late Antonie and Suzanne Trachel; beloved mother of Christine Delbrook, Carol Bond and her husband David, Danielle Hack, and Diane Delbrook; loving sister of Gerard Trachel; cherished grandmother of Josh, Rachel, Sean, and Natalie.Services will be held in Nice, France. In lieu of flowers donations may be made the MD SPCA 3300 Falls Road Baltimore, MD 21211. Arrangements entrusted to Marzullo Funeral Chapel, P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
