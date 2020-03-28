|
Paula Junker (nee Kassel), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on March 26, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Stanley, loving children Neil (Lisa Pyle) Junker and Laurie (Grady) Gary, grandchildren Sydney and Drew Junker, and Reece, Bennett and Annaliese Gary, and devoted sister Brenda Cohen. She is predeceased by a sister, Phyllis Kassel.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Court, Baltimore, MD, 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020