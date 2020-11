Paula was a very special person and a very close friend. She was loving, devoted and had an awesome sense of humor. We met

in high school and had an immediate connection, becoming friends immediately. She loved Michael at first sight and loved him every day for 35 years. They had an amazing relationship, rarely leaving each other, side by side and hand in hand. This terrible disease took her away from us way too soon, leaving us with the untimely loss of such an amazing woman.

Mary Arnold

Friend