Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
chapel at Mercy Medical Ctr.
Paula Marie Phelan R.S.M. Notice
On September 12, 2019, beloved Sister of Mercy Paula Marie Phelan, a Sister of Mercy for 89 years, passed away peacefully at Mercy Springwell, her community's retirement home in Mount Washington. She was 105 years old. The second of eleven children of Patrick Phelan and Mary Peach Phelan, she was born at Mercy Hospital, and raised in Baltimore. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Agnes High School and Mount Saint Agnes College, where she earned a BS in Medical Technology. Her primary ministry was at Baltimore's Mercy Hospital where she founded the Mercy Medical School of Medical Technology. She lived and ministered at Mercy for over 60 years. Often celebrated for longevity in ministry and in life, she remained always humble, crediting her motto "I can do all things in Him who strengthens me."

Survivors include a niece, Charlotte Phelan; a nephew, Patrick Phelan III; a cousin, Margaret Klingamen, and other extended family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 14th at 10 AM in the chapel at Mercy Medical Ctr. Contributions in Sister Paula Marie's name may be sent to: Sisters of Mercy, 101 Mercy Drive, Belmont NC 28012.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019
