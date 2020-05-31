On May 28, 2020, Paula Orbach passed away peacefully at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gunther Orbach and son, Jeffrey Orbach; sister, Margaret Singer; brothers, Sidney Singer and Henry Singer; and parents Leon and Gitla Singer. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Rosanne, Gina, Deborah, Sandra, Barbara, Marilyn, Bonnie, Donna, Gerald, and Daniel.
Born December 16, 1922 in Friedrichsthal, Germany, Paula arrived in America with her sister Margaret, as a refugee in 1939. She had been sent by her parents from Europe to escape Nazi tyranny at the young age of 17. She was later joined by her brothers. After the War she was re-united with her father who had survived captivity. Sadly, her mother was arrested by Nazis in Paris and did not survive. Paula is the last of our family to have lived during the period of Europe between the World Wars and experienced Kristallnacht and the rise of fascism in Germany.
Paula and Gunther owned and operated jewelry stores in Baltimore and Towson, Maryland. Paula had an indomitable spirit. She worked and stayed active well into her advanced years. She went back to school and earned an English degree at Towson University at the age of 83. Despite the terrible circumstances of the loss of her mother and the grief of losing her husband in 1984 and her only son Jeffrey in 2009, she remained stoic and determined to live a positive life while carrying those memories.
She had her favorite restaurants, among them the Szechuan House. Paula particularly appreciated crab cakes was especially proud of her own crab cake recipe. She enjoyed going for drives in the lovely Maryland countryside or around Loch Raven and visiting sights in the area like the Inner Harbor and the Hampton Plantation. She stayed current with the news and loved the TV show Inspector Poirot and classic German authors and composers.
It was only in the later years that she lost her mobility. Even then, Paula still had the strength and determination to take care of her own basic needs and her mind remained sharp. She endured her final days in grace. She was ready, when the time came, to join her loved ones in the afterlife.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Lung Association, 211 E. Lombard Street, #260, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.