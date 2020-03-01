|
|
Paula Reigart Belt, Age 78, of Eldersburg, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late David Hickman Belt; mother of Donald Belt (Barbara) and Cynthia Bomhardt (Craig); grandmother of Sarah, Caitlin, Rachel, Jacob, Kylie and Samantha. Paula was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Paul McDowell Reigart and Mary Donnelly Reigart and sisters, Nancy Learned and Mary Anne Reigart.
Visitation will be from 10AM to 11AM with a funeral service 11AM on Sat., Mar. 14, 2020 at ROLAND PARK PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 4801 Roland Avenue., Baltimore, MD. Burial will follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial donations to: Roland Park Presbyterian Church or the .
Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020