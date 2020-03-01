Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ROLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH,
4801 Roland Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
ROLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Paula Reigart Belt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Reigart Belt Notice
Paula Reigart Belt, Age 78, of Eldersburg, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late David Hickman Belt; mother of Donald Belt (Barbara) and Cynthia Bomhardt (Craig); grandmother of Sarah, Caitlin, Rachel, Jacob, Kylie and Samantha. Paula was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Paul McDowell Reigart and Mary Donnelly Reigart and sisters, Nancy Learned and Mary Anne Reigart.

Visitation will be from 10AM to 11AM with a funeral service 11AM on Sat., Mar. 14, 2020 at ROLAND PARK PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 4801 Roland Avenue., Baltimore, MD. Burial will follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial donations to: Roland Park Presbyterian Church or the .

Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -