There are soooo many memories I had with my Sister-in-Love, that began on Wolfe Street 50 years ago. Paula truly knew and loved the lord. She lived a rich and colorful life and she ALWAYS thanked God for her many blessings. I will especially remember how much family meant to Paula. She would host gatherings in her home, some impromptu, but mainly Thanksgiving for years. She has truly earned her wings. RIH Paula.

Joyce (Anne) Gillard

Family