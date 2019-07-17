Home

Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Carsins Run Baptist Church
3524 Churchville Road
Aberdeen, MD
Paula Yvonne (Riley) Stotler


1962 - 2019
Paula Yvonne (Riley) Stotler Notice
Age 56, passed away July 5, 2019 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.

Born July 31, 1962 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter Betty (nee Hutton) Roberts and the late Paul Riley.

Preceded in death by her sister, Betty Brown; Paula is survived by her husband, Raymond Stotler, Jr.; sons, John, Joseph, Jason, and Jacob; daughter, Stacey; brother, Paul Riley; sisters, Tina Steele and Teresa Smith; and half-brother, Cannabis Riley.

A memorial service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Carsins Run Baptist Church, 3524 Churchville Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001 where family and friends may pay their respects.

CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
