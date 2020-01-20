|
|
Paulette Joyce Franz, age 75, of Bel Air, MD passed away on January 17, 2020. Paulette was the loving spouse of Raymond N. Franz; devoted mother of two daughters, Sherry (Danny) Swartz and April (Kenneth) Barwick; loved grandmother of Amber C. Barwick. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 22 at 10 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 20, 2020