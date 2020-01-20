Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home, P.A.
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home, P.A.
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home, P.A.
Bel Air,, MD
View Map
Paulette Joyce Franz, age 75, of Bel Air, MD passed away on January 17, 2020. Paulette was the loving spouse of Raymond N. Franz; devoted mother of two daughters, Sherry (Danny) Swartz and April (Kenneth) Barwick; loved grandmother of Amber C. Barwick. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, MD on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 22 at 10 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 20, 2020
