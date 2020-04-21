Home

Pauline A. Standiford

Pauline A. Standiford passed away on April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Melvin L. Standiford, Sr.; Devoted mother of Denise L. Beam, Mary A. Neill (Jack), Sandra C. Whittington (Ned) and Melvin L. Standiford, Jr.(Mary); Loving grandmother of Lauren E. Stevens (Eric); dear sister of Dennis Kline. Pauline is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.

Viewing and Service will be private. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2020
