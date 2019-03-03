Home

Pauline Baldwin Notice
On March 1, 2019 Pauline Baldwin (nee Shockey) devoted wife of the late Jerl E. Baldwin; beloved mother of Judy Ann Crites and her husband Ronald, Jerl Jean Repkorwich and her husband Dennis, and Rodney Baldwin and his wife Kathy; loving grandmother of Rocky Crites, Matthew Baldwin, Brandon Repkorwich and the late Penny Lynn Crites.A funeral service will be held at Middle River Baptist Church, 610 Middle River Road, on Tuesday at 11 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue, on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
