Pauline Rose "Mimi" Chausse, age 80, a long-time resident of Ellicott City, MD and Capistrano Beach, CA, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a short illness.
Born September 25, 1939, in Montreal, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Loubert and Marie Irene Henri Loubert.
Pauline (Mimi) moved to the United States after marriage in November 1958, and raised five children. She lived in Texas, Maryland and California, as well as in England and Turkey. Along the way, she never lost her French-Canadian accent, learning English from watching TV soap operas in Texas and the BBC in England, which earned her many unique "Mimi-isms". Mimi traveled frequently to visit her five children and her grandchildren.
Mimi was a waitress at the Forrest Diner in Ellicott City for over 20 years before moving to California and then returning to Ellicott City. She touched every person's lives in a positive way, always quick with a smile, hug, and kiss, rendering a, "hello Lovey", if needed. She loved animals, generous at heart, taking time to send cards, call and visit people in their time of need. Loved by many, Mimi loved so many.
Mimi's cooking skills had her children's friends inviting themselves over for dinner on a regular basis. Her homemade Christmas cookie/candy tins would have sold for a fortune on-line. Her sewing skills range from high-end fashion for the time, kids clothing, to curtains; if she had a pattern, she would make it. She played, watched and would discuss any sport conceivable, and could be heard cheering for all her favorite local sports team, including her kids and grandchildren's level events.
Pauline is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, daughters and sons-in-law: Pierre and Laura Chausse, Michel and Lisa Chausse, Jean and Eun Su Chausse, Christyanne and George Holmberg and Anne Marie and Dale Williams, her 11 grandchildren, brothers, Fernand, Raymond, Michel, Denis, Richard and sister Madeleine Leroux. She was proceeded in death by her brother Jacques.
Although we would love to come together at this time to celebrate the life of Pauline, COVID-19 keeps us from doing so. When it is safe to convene, we will hold a memorial mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline's name are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(Memorial ID #12064674), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.