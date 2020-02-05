|
PAULINE E. SNYDER, 98 of Bel Air, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel W. Snyder, and at the time of his death in February 2008, they had shared 68 years of marriage.
Born on August 27, 1921 in the Poole area of Dublin, she was a lifelong resident of Harford County, MD. She was a longtime member of Mt. Tabor U.M. Church in Bel Air where in her earlier years, she had been active in church events including crocheting baby blankets for Johns Hopkins Hospital. Mrs. Snyder loved to watch the Hummingbirds outside her home and work on word searches. A two time past worthy matron, her membership with the Order of Eastern Star began at Darlington Chapter, followed by Penn Mary Chapter, Cardiff, MD and concluded with Victory Chapter #40 in Aberdeen, MD.
Her family commented that she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by a son: Samuel W. Snyder, Jr. of Edgewood, MD; three daughters: Sandra L. Taylor of Bel Air, MD, Sharon L. Honabach of Jarrettsville, MD, Pamela N. Bayless of Baltimore, MD; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Nelson Burton Anderson, II and Marie Anderson; a grandson, Bradley Honabach; a great granddaughter, Amber Brownell.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, the 6th in Mt. Tabor U.M. Church, 2350 Conowingo Rd., Bel Air, MD 21015 beginning at 11 a.m. Her minister, Pastor Paul Krebs will officiate with interment in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate memorial contributions to her church at the above address.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2020