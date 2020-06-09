Pauline F. Sheppard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 6, 2020 Pauline "Paula" F. Sheppard (nee Knell) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony W. Sheppard, Sr.; devoted mother of Anthony Sheppard, Jr. and his wife Tina, Wayne Sheppard, Sr. and his wife Carrie, and Sherry Combs and her husband James; cherished grandmother of Troy, Amber, Megan, Shelby, Brittany, Carrie, Katelyn, Jennifer, Wayne Jr., Aaron, Brandon, Donald, Julia, Joshua, and Brayden; loving great-grandmother of Cameron, Hudson, Jaylin, Riley, Alissa, Huntleigh, Jaxon, Wyatt, Owen, Isaac, Lilly, Paisley, Landon, Layton, and Levi; beloved daughter of the late Francis Knell, Sr. and Estelle Knell; dear sister of Gail Nadolny, Lorraine Knell, Mary Cook, and the late Francis Knell, Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Service and interment will be private. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the American Legion Post # 148, 20 S. Marlyn Ave. Essex, MD 21221. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved