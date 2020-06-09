On June 6, 2020 Pauline "Paula" F. Sheppard (nee Knell) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony W. Sheppard, Sr.; devoted mother of Anthony Sheppard, Jr. and his wife Tina, Wayne Sheppard, Sr. and his wife Carrie, and Sherry Combs and her husband James; cherished grandmother of Troy, Amber, Megan, Shelby, Brittany, Carrie, Katelyn, Jennifer, Wayne Jr., Aaron, Brandon, Donald, Julia, Joshua, and Brayden; loving great-grandmother of Cameron, Hudson, Jaylin, Riley, Alissa, Huntleigh, Jaxon, Wyatt, Owen, Isaac, Lilly, Paisley, Landon, Layton, and Levi; beloved daughter of the late Francis Knell, Sr. and Estelle Knell; dear sister of Gail Nadolny, Lorraine Knell, Mary Cook, and the late Francis Knell, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Service and interment will be private. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the American Legion Post # 148, 20 S. Marlyn Ave. Essex, MD 21221. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Service and interment will be private. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the American Legion Post # 148, 20 S. Marlyn Ave. Essex, MD 21221. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.