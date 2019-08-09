Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Pauline G. Reese

Pauline G. Reese Notice
On August 5, 2019, Pauline Genevieve Reese of Glen Burnie; beloved wife of 33 years to the late James Reese; loving mother of Michael Reese, Margaret Gall, Bonnie Reese, Jay Reese and James Reese Jr.; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother to many; dear sister of Sharon Lewis-Bodnar; and caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Doug, Denver and Juanita Harmon; and her grandson, Justin Reese.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Avenue, S.W. (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Monday, Aug. 12th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2019
