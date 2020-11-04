1/
Pauline Marie Gilberg
{ "" }
On October 28, 2020; PAULINE MARIE GILBERG (nee Petrone); beloved wife of the late Meyer Gilberg; loving mother of Bayla Carle, Rochelle Oleszczuk, and Michael Gilberg; devoted grandmother of three grandchildren, two great grandchildren; dear sister of Grace Felmar and ten predeceased siblings. Pauline is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11 from 11:30AM-12:30PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WTIZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will follow at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
NOV
11
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
November 1, 2020
Aunt Dilly as we called her was always a fun person to be around particularly when around her sisters. I have many great memories spent with her and the Gilberg family at Christmas and Easter. Although the best memories are of the times we were all down Ocean City. May Aunt Dilly Rest In Peace with the many family members waiting to welcome her to heaven.
Mark Felmar
Family
