On October 28, 2020; PAULINE MARIE GILBERG (nee Petrone); beloved wife of the late Meyer Gilberg; loving mother of Bayla Carle, Rochelle Oleszczuk, and Michael Gilberg; devoted grandmother of three grandchildren, two great grandchildren; dear sister of Grace Felmar and ten predeceased siblings. Pauline is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11 from 11:30AM-12:30PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WTIZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will follow at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.