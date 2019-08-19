Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Pauline Rita Frantz, age 76, of Street, MD passed away. Beloved wife of the James Thomas Frantz; devoted mother of Donald G. Breneman, Jr. and his late wife, Lynn, and Timothy W. Breneman and his wife, Tressa; loving sister by choice of Sheri Riedlbauer. Also survived by five grandchildren, Jackson, Ava, Tressa, Katie, and Wyatt Breneman. Visitation will be held at the family-owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD, on Thursday, August 22, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Services will be held on Friday, August 23, at 11 a.m., at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, MD. Contributions may be made to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2019
