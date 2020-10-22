1/
Pearl Rapoport Shuman
Of Springfield, Virginia, passed October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Shuman; loving mother of Paula (Jay) Grossman, Lisa Shuman (Jonathan Silver), Maria Shuman, Nina Shuman (Mark Arbesfeld); cherished grandmother of Sara, Daniel, Shana, Ryan, Jaime, Elyssa, and Jenna; great-grandmother of Jeremiah and Miriam; sister of Morton Rapoport. A graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Garden, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia, 22042. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pearl's memory to Agudas Achim Congregation, 2908 Valley Drive, Alexandria, Virginia 22302 or to the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia at www.thej.org

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
03:00 PM
King David Memorial Garden
