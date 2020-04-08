Home

On March 21st 2020; Peeter Kiik, of Baltimore City; loving husband of Lea Siivik Kiik; cherished father of Andrus Kiik, Helvi Kiik and husband John; devoted grandfather of Lukas and Andrew; caring brother of Matti Kiik and the late Ants Kiik; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Peeter was active in preserving the Estonian Culture locally, Nationally and Internationally. He loved to travel with his family and friends. Peeter was an extraordinary man who led an extraordinary life.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2020
