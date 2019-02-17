|
On February 15, 2019 Peggy A. Lancaster (nee Wood) beloved wife of the late Roy K. Lancaster; devoted mother of Linda A. Sparkman; stepmother of Ruth "Susie" Cochran and her husband James; dear sister of David, Howard, and James Wood; also survived by her special niece Pearl, four grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews and her caretaker Kemia Brinkley.Relatives and friends may gather at Miller-Dippel Funeral Home 6415 Belair Rd. Baltimore, MD 21206 on Monday from 4 to 8 PM, where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Online tributes may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2019