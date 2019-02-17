Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller-Dippel Funeral Home, Inc.
6415 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21206
(410) 426-7171
For more information about
Peggy Lancaster
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller-Dippel Funeral Home, Inc.
6415 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21206
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Miller-Dippel Funeral Home, Inc.
6415 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy A. Lancaster


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Peggy A. Lancaster Notice
On February 15, 2019 Peggy A. Lancaster (nee Wood) beloved wife of the late Roy K. Lancaster; devoted mother of Linda A. Sparkman; stepmother of Ruth "Susie" Cochran and her husband James; dear sister of David, Howard, and James Wood; also survived by her special niece Pearl, four grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews and her caretaker Kemia Brinkley.Relatives and friends may gather at Miller-Dippel Funeral Home 6415 Belair Rd. Baltimore, MD 21206 on Monday from 4 to 8 PM, where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Online tributes may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.