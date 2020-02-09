Home

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Peggy Ann Sattler


1932 - 2020
Peggy Ann Sattler Notice
On February 5, 2020, PEGGY ANN SATTLER, beloved wife of Eugene Sattler; devoted mother of Richard Sattler (Lorelei), Craig Sattler (Victoria), and the late Kimberley Dvorak; dear mother-in-law of Carey Dvorak; loving grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 13; cherished sister of Kitty and Joyce.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, 3-5pm and 7-9pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Gwynn Oak, MD. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
