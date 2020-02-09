|
On February 5, 2020, PEGGY ANN SATTLER, beloved wife of Eugene Sattler; devoted mother of Richard Sattler (Lorelei), Craig Sattler (Victoria), and the late Kimberley Dvorak; dear mother-in-law of Carey Dvorak; loving grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 13; cherished sister of Kitty and Joyce.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, 3-5pm and 7-9pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Gwynn Oak, MD. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020