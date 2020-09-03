1/
Peggy Ann Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Ann Wagner, age 83, sadly passed away on August 27, 2020. Peggy was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Edgar Chambers & the late Ruth Chambers (nee Merling). Peggy is the devoted wife of Eugene E. Wagner; beloved mother of Diane Wolfe & her husband John (Jerry), Gene (Geno) Wagner & his wife Cynthia, John Wagner & his wife Dawn; loving grandmother of Julie Brooks (Jeffrey), Sherri Baker (Justin), Amanda Wagner, & Krista Wagner; caring great-grandmother of Madelyn Brooks; cherished twin sister of Betty L. Ricketts & her late husband Norman Ricketts; dear sister of Edgar Chambers & his wife Sherry, Robert Chambers & his wife Naomi, Darlene DeGraves & her husband Donald, Marlene Kraemer, Robin Blume & her husband John. Peggy graduated from Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School in 1954 after completing business courses, typing, and office machines. This was the first class to graduate from Mervo. Peggy and Gene were married in June 1955 in a double wedding ceremony with her twin sister. Peggy worked for an insurance company and Commercial Equipment Corp., both in Baltimore. Then in 1968 she obtained a clerical assistant position at the Lansdowne Library. This was supposed to be a temporary job, but as it turned out she worked 12 years at Lansdowne and then was transferred to the Arbutus Branch where she worked another 18 years. She was promoted to assistant supervisor at Arbutus within 2 years of working there. Peggy worked as a volunteer at Arbutus one day a week when she retired.

Peggy loved her cats and dogs. She also liked reading. Her favorite type of books were gothic romances and mysteries. She enjoyed being home, doing crafts, taking photos, flower and vegetable gardening, and having summer vacations with her family at Westmoreland and Virginia Beach State Parks. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd., Lansdowne, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Thursday, September 10th from 3:00-5:00 pm & 7:00-9:00 pm & on Friday, September 11th from 3:00-5:00 pm & 7:00-9:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 10:00 am at the same location. Interment will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ambrose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
410-247-5938
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved