Peggy Ann Wagner, age 83, sadly passed away on August 27, 2020. Peggy was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Edgar Chambers & the late Ruth Chambers (nee Merling). Peggy is the devoted wife of Eugene E. Wagner; beloved mother of Diane Wolfe & her husband John (Jerry), Gene (Geno) Wagner & his wife Cynthia, John Wagner & his wife Dawn; loving grandmother of Julie Brooks (Jeffrey), Sherri Baker (Justin), Amanda Wagner, & Krista Wagner; caring great-grandmother of Madelyn Brooks; cherished twin sister of Betty L. Ricketts & her late husband Norman Ricketts; dear sister of Edgar Chambers & his wife Sherry, Robert Chambers & his wife Naomi, Darlene DeGraves & her husband Donald, Marlene Kraemer, Robin Blume & her husband John. Peggy graduated from Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School in 1954 after completing business courses, typing, and office machines. This was the first class to graduate from Mervo. Peggy and Gene were married in June 1955 in a double wedding ceremony with her twin sister. Peggy worked for an insurance company and Commercial Equipment Corp., both in Baltimore. Then in 1968 she obtained a clerical assistant position at the Lansdowne Library. This was supposed to be a temporary job, but as it turned out she worked 12 years at Lansdowne and then was transferred to the Arbutus Branch where she worked another 18 years. She was promoted to assistant supervisor at Arbutus within 2 years of working there. Peggy worked as a volunteer at Arbutus one day a week when she retired.



Peggy loved her cats and dogs. She also liked reading. Her favorite type of books were gothic romances and mysteries. She enjoyed being home, doing crafts, taking photos, flower and vegetable gardening, and having summer vacations with her family at Westmoreland and Virginia Beach State Parks. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd., Lansdowne, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Thursday, September 10th from 3:00-5:00 pm & 7:00-9:00 pm & on Friday, September 11th from 3:00-5:00 pm & 7:00-9:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 10:00 am at the same location. Interment will take place at Glen Haven Memorial Park.



