Peggy Banks

Peggy Mae Banks, age 91, of Orlando, FL passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born in Baltimore, she was a 1947 graduate of Patterson Park High School. Peggy married Norman Earl Banks in 1955. Their activities included boating, travelling and skiing. Peggy and Norman moved to Orlando in 1997. In the years prior to Norman's death in 2009, they continued to travel, attend shows and were extremely fond of dancing. Peggy is survived by several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, September 12 at Family Funeral Care – Hunter's Creek, 13001 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando. Donations may be made in Peggy's memory to the American Diabetes Association
. Condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareorlando.com
.