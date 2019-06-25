|
|
On June 23, 2019, Peggy Joan Bearman; beloved daughter of the late Charles E. Bearman, Jr. and Louise Bearman. Devoted sister of Charles E. Bearman, Jr. Dear aunt of Renee', Christine and Kelly.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Wednesday from 6-8PM. A Graveside Service and interment will be held on Thursday at 11AM at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland, Inc. 1 Aisquith Street Baltimore, Maryland 21202 will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 25, 2019