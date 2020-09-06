1/1
Peggy C. Drayton
On August 29, 2020, Peggy C. Drayton, widow of Dr. Bobby E. Drayton, peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior. Peggy is survived by the love of her son, Michael Emanuel Drayton (Veronica Drayton); her daughter, Catherine Drayton-Barber (Timothy Barber); grandchildren: Anja Drayton, Phoenix Barber, and Skye Barber; seven sisters, one brother; one brother-in-law, one sister-in-law; a host of nieces and nephews, extended family, and many caring church members and friends. A private service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Sympathy flowers may be sent to March Funeral Home West, Inc. 4300 Wabash Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 by 4:00 p.m.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
