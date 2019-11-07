Home

Peggy E. Moynihan


1933 - 2019
Peggy E. Moynihan Notice
Peggy E. Moynihan, age 86, of Fulton, died peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her home.

She was born on March 4, 1933, in Scaggsville, MD. She was the daughter of the late Frank E. Walker and Mildred Virginia Robey Walker. She was the wife of the late Terrance "Terry" J. Moynihan, Sr.

After graduating high school Peggy worked as a secretary at the Naval Ordinance Lab in Bethesda for several years where she met several life long friends. After the birth of her first child, Jay, she became a stay-at-home mother. She enjoyed having family gatherings, watching her beloved bluebirds and playing Bingo. She was a long time member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Highland.

She was the cherished mother of Jay Moynihan, Marcia Tallman and husband Michael and David Moynihan and wife Emily Kendall; loving grandmother of Jeffrey, Jeremy, Jessica and husband Wyatt, Amanda and Beth and sister of Nancy Kornick.

She was predeceased by grandson, Patrick Moynihan and brother Gordon Walker.

Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Gilchrist Hospice or to the Susan B. Komen Foundation.

Online condolences may be offered at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2019
