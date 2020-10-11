1/
Peggy H. Edmonds
{ "" }
On October 9, 2020, PEGGY HELEN EDMONDS passed away; beloved wife of the late Thomas B. Edmonds; cherished uncle of Randolph and Roger Harrison; Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Schubert, and by her siblings, Margaret Harrison and Douglas Schubert.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15, 10:00AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens.

For those desiring, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2100 Westchester Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
OCT
14
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
OCT
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
