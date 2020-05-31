Peggy J. Gurovich-Caudle
Peggy Joann Gurovich-Caudle, age 67, of Jarrettsville, Maryland passed away on May 27, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Roland Ernest and Delores Marion (Chalk) Riser and wife of Curtis D. Caudle. She loved to go for rides to nowhere. She was very easy going, loved word searches, and was funny and silly. Peggy enjoyed going to their home in North Carolina and to visit Mt. Airy, where "Mayberry" from the Andy Griffith Show was based.

In addition to her husband, Peggy is survived by her four daughters, Tina Gurovich, Kristin (Bryan Dunaway) Caudle, Cheryl Caudle, and Ashley (Daniel Pieper) Caudle-Pieper; son, Ron Gurovich; step-daughter, Lisa Kehler; granddaughter, Brandy Desch; grandson, Mitchell Breighner; great-grandson, Kane Bowers; great-granddaughters, Delilah, Elise & Kara Desch; and brother, Buddy Riser.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Butchy, Tommy, Patsy & DeeDee Riser.

A private service was held for family and invited guests.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Donate Life America. Please consider being an organ donor.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.
