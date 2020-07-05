Peggy Joyce Mae Mooney, 89, of White Hall, Maryland passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Peggy graduated from the University of Maryland and was a career nurse working at several Baltimore hospitals. Most of her time was spent at Johns Hopkins Hospital as a dedicated Adult Nurse Practitioner and Certified Employee Assistance Professional, touching hundreds of lives throughout her career. She loved to volunteer and was a very active member of the Parkton American Legion, where she served as Chapter President, the Hereford Volunteer Fire Department, where she served as Chaplain, and the Parkton Chapter of the Eastern Star. Peggy and her late husband, John, loved to travel throughout the U.S. and Europe and spend time at their condo in Ocean City. She also was an avid quilter and belonged to two local quilting groups.
Peggy was the beloved wife of the late John Edward Mooney and they were married for 48 years. She will be remembered with love from her children, Raymond Jachelski, Deborah Deweese and her husband Stephen, Jack Mooney and his wife Carla, and Sandra Collins and her husband Floyd; her two grandchildren, Jesse Collins and Hillary Deweese-Draayer and her husband Matthew.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Hereford Volunteer Fire Department, 511 Monkton Road, Monkton, MD 21111, Parkton American Legion, 19520 York Road, Parkton, MD 21120, or The Alzheimer's Association
, 2595 Interstate Drive, Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.