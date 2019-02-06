|
|
Peggy Ann Khera, the beloved wife of Dr. Mahendra (Tony) Khera changed her residence from Sykesville, MD to live in Heaven with Jesus on Feb 2, 2019.She is survived by her children, Mahendra Khera, Amanda Khera, Jonathan Best and Tasha Linton; her parents, Lucy Allen and Temple Allen; and her sisters, Gail Allen and Rhonda Adams. The viewing will be held at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home located at 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD, 21133 on February 15th from 4pm-8pm, and the Face-to-Face service will be hosted at Liberty Church, PCA located at 11301 Liberty Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 on Saturday, February 16th at 11am. She will be resting at Woodlawn Cemetery located at 2130 Woodlawn Drive, Baltimore, MD. Her charming and caring personality brightened the days of countless friends and family members, she will be missed dearly by all. In lieu of flowers, to honor Peggy's wishes, please send donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2019