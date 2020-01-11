Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:30 PM - 5:30 PM
The Home of Bob and Sherrie Frankel
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Home of Bob and Sherrie Frankel
Peggy L. Frankel Notice
Peggy L. Frankel, of Pikesville, MD, died peacefully on January 9, 2020. In 1942, she married Dr. Victor Frankel, of Philadelphia, who predeceased her. She is survived by her children and their spouses Stuart and Lyn Frankel, Bob and Sherrie Frankel, Cynde Frankel and Joseph Verret; grandchildren Jane Frankel Sims, Devon Frankel Silberstein, Ryan Frankel, Katie Frankel, Caroline Casey, and Carrie Kelly; great-grandchildren Ben, Madeline and Juliet Sims, Emma and Drew Silberstein, Cora Frankel, Nora and Claire Casey, and Mary and Hayes Kelly.

Graveside services for the family will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pet Rescue of Maryland, PO Box 178, Monkton, MD 21111, www.petrescueofmd.org. Family will be receiving at the home of Bob and Sherrie Frankel, Sunday from 1:30-5:30pm, and from 7-9pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
