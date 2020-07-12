1/1
Peggy Lazaron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Eileen Lazaron passed away July 9, 2020 at the age of ninety-two. She was preceded in death by her father, James Patrick Gilbride and her mother, Alice Muriel Johnson and by her loving husbands, George A. Barnhart and Harold V. Lazaron, her daughter Leslie Barnhart Cardinell and granddaughter Ashley Victoria Barnes. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Patricia Hawkins, her daughters Muriel Diana Barnhart, Sharon Jaymes Bogdanoff (Steve Bogdanoff), her sons George Owen Barnhart (Mary M. Ewart), Richard Stephen Barnhart (Patricia DiCarlo Barnhart), her grandchildren, Ian Kristian Serovy (Jennifer Davis) Laura Barnes Harvey (Lance Harvey) Malena Marie Barnhart, George Alexander Barnhart, Elijah William Barnhart and great granddaughter Chloe Hope Varnum and great-great granddaughter Luna Eleanor Varnum, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, in the US and Australia.

Peggy was born in Fremantle, Western Australia, and came to the US in 1947. She was a 73-year resident of Baltimore, Maryland. Peggy became an accomplished poet and writer. She was also a teacher and social worker. Peggy was a charming, loving mother, and grandmother who's greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be private.

To honor her longtime commitment to the Humanities, donations can be made to United Celebral Palsy of Central Maryland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved