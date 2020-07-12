Peggy Lazaron

Peggy Eileen Lazaron passed away July 9, 2020 at the age of ninety-two. She was preceded in death by her father, James Patrick Gilbride and her mother, Alice Muriel Johnson and by her loving husbands, George A. Barnhart and Harold V. Lazaron, her daughter Leslie Barnhart Cardinell and granddaughter Ashley Victoria Barnes. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Patricia Hawkins, her daughters Muriel Diana Barnhart, Sharon Jaymes Bogdanoff (Steve Bogdanoff), her sons George Owen Barnhart (Mary M. Ewart), Richard Stephen Barnhart (Patricia DiCarlo Barnhart), her grandchildren, Ian Kristian Serovy (Jennifer Davis) Laura Barnes Harvey (Lance Harvey) Malena Marie Barnhart, George Alexander Barnhart, Elijah William Barnhart and great granddaughter Chloe Hope Varnum and great-great granddaughter Luna Eleanor Varnum, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, in the US and Australia.



Peggy was born in Fremantle, Western Australia, and came to the US in 1947. She was a 73-year resident of Baltimore, Maryland. Peggy became an accomplished poet and writer. She was also a teacher and social worker. Peggy was a charming, loving mother, and grandmother who's greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be private.



To honor her longtime commitment to the Humanities, donations can be made to United Celebral Palsy of Central Maryland.



