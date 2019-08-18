|
|
On Aug 8, 2019 Peggy Patterson of Parkton, MD passed away. Born on August 13, 1932 to John and Nellie Altvater, Peggy met and married Thomas Patterson and moved to north Baltimore County where she raised her 2 children Pamela Lee and Thomas Page. She worked as a librarian for Baltimore Co. Public Schools and later for Balimore Co. Public Library. Her surviving family includes her daughter Pam and son Page, grandchildren Nikolas and Jarrod, sister Della, nieces & nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 3:00pm at Faith Lutheran Church in Cockeysville, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019