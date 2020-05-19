Peggy Ruth Kennedy
1920 - 2020
On Sunday, May 17, 2020 Peggy Ruth Kennedy, 99, passed away of natural causes one month before her 100th birthday. She was born June 25, 1920, the beloved daughter of the late Earl Kennedy and the late Esther Kennedy Cox, and she was the sister of the late Irvin Kennedy. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Private interment at Mr. Olive Cemetery, Randallstown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairhaven Resident Assistance Fund 7200 3rd Ave. Sykesville, MD 21784.

Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2020.
