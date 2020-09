Peggy White

Peggy Ann White, 80, born on July 25, 1940 and passed away on September 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband Dale White. Children Jeffrey White his wife Lisa and their son Austin, Jenifer White and her daughter's Kristin and Brittany, and Jonathan White his wife Heather and their children Hannah, Jonathan, Jayson, Halle, and Haylyn. Her sibling's Mickey Hall and Theresa Parham. A retired daycare provider who loved children, tending her beautiful garden, reading mystery novels, and crocheting baby blankets for children in need. A loving mother and grandmother who was beloved by her family and friends and will forever be missed.



