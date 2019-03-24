Baltimore Sun Notices
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
Peggy Williams

Peggy Williams Notice
On Monday, March 18, 2019; Peggy Ella Williams, beloved wife of Edward Williams and loving mother of Joycelyn Mills Wilson.On Wednesday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 4:00-8:00PM.On Thursday, Mrs. Williams will lie instate at Sharp Street Memorial United Methodist Church, 1206 Etting St., Baltimore, MD (21217) where the family will receive friends from 12Noon-1:00PM with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
