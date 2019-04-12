Home

Peggye Pauline Freed

Peggye Pauline Freed (nee Golditch), passed away on April 10, 2019 in Roanoke, VA, tended by her dear niece, Shelly G. Brill. Peggye was married to the late Robert B. Freed for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fannie and Max Golditch, sisters Mindy Brill and Dorothy Penic, brother Mervin Golditch and nephew Dr. Sheldon Freed. Peggye was an accomplished pianist and graduated from the Peabody Conservatory of Music.Funeral services and interment are private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2019
