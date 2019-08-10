|
|
Penny L. Gilpin, 56, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away surrounded by her family on July 25th after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Penny was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. She graduated from Kenwood High School in 1980 and began an internship with Maryland National Bank. From there she went on to work for Legg Mason as well as First Union and ended her career as an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley.
As an avid Baltimore sports fan, she was known for her themed game day parties. Penny was also a passionate supporter of her nieces' and nephews' extracurricular activities, traveling great distances to be their loudest cheerleader.
Penny was truly one of a kind. Her kindness and generosity went unmatched. She brought light and energy to any room she entered. Her humor was endless, her laugh was infectious and her smile was the most welcoming and heart-felt.
She is survived by her two brothers, Robert Gilpin (Dawn Edwards) and Richard Gilpin. She is also survived by her nieces Nicole Ramey Denhup (Mark Denhup), Christina Gilpin, Kimberly Gilpin and Pamela Gilpin as well as her nephew Kenneth Gilpin and boyfriend Jeffrey Stubler . In addition, she had two great nieces, Cameryn Dehnup and Avery Gilpin as well as a great nephew, Zachary Denhup. Penny was predeceased by her parents Chester Gilpin and Constance Wilkins Gilpin as well as her sister Terry Gilpin Ramey.
Penny wanted to have a huge party when she was cancer free. The family will be holding a celebration of life/memorial service for her on August 17th at the Richlin Ballroom from 1-5pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal rescue/shelter or in Penny's name.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 10, 2019