Percy Cottrell Zachary, son of the late Hubert M. Zachary and Arzalia A. Zachary (nee Lightfoot) was born July 7, 1941 in Baltimore, Maryland. He departed into rest on April 2, 2019 at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Northwest Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland. In addition to his parents, Percy was preceded in death by his brother, Hubert M. Zachary.Percy graduated from Frederick Douglass High School and later earned his Associate in Arts from the Community College of Baltimore. He joined the United States Army where he was stationed in Munich, Germany during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, Percy became a Correctional Officer working at Baltimore City Jail and later became a Police Officer for Baltimore City Public Schools, where he was affectionately called Officer Zach by teachers, staff, and students until his retirement.Percy had a strong faith and a deep love for the Lord. He grew up in Sharon Baptist Church and supported High Rock Missionary Baptist Church. Percy had an adventurous and fun spirit and enjoyed activities ranging from mountain biking to photography to swimming.Percy leaves to cherish his memory: Wife, Inez Wilkins-Zachary; Son, Percy C. Zachary; Daughter, Ciara Zachary; Granddaughter, Porcsha Zachary; Sister, Francine Ashby; and Son-In-Law Gabriel Scott. He has a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws that became family, and friends that will also treasure their memories of Percy.In lieu of flowers the family asks that tribute donations be made to the or High Rock Missionary Baptist Church. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held on April 27, 2019. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary